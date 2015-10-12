FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya to sell 1-year Treasury bond for 20 bln shillings
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya to sell 1-year Treasury bond for 20 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Kenya will offer a one-year Treasury bond for up to 20 billion shillings ($194.27 million) during its monthly auction on Oct. 21, the central bank said.

The East African nation has been paying higher yields on debt after short-term interest rates jumped to above 21 percent last week, mainly due to the central bank’s tightening stance.

The bond will be on sale until Oct. 19, the central bank said, and the funds from the sale will be used for budgetary support.

$1 = 102.9500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.