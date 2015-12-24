FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya cenbank sells 2.38 bln shillings of 9-year bond in extended sale
December 24, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya cenbank sells 2.38 bln shillings of 9-year bond in extended sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank said on Thursday it had sold 2.38 billion shillings ($23.29 million) worth of a nine-year amortized infrastructure in an extended sale of the paper.

The bank did say what total bids it received, but it had planned to sell up to 16 billion shillings worth of the bond in the tap sale. The bond has an 11 percent coupon and an average yield of 14.753 percent.

The bank said it was selling another tranche of the bond starting on Thursday and ending on Dec.30. ($1 = 102.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Edith Honan)

