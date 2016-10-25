Kenya extends sale of 15-year infrastructure bond worth 10 bln shillings

NAIROBI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank invited bids on Tuesday for a 15-year amortised infrastructure bond worth up to 10 billion shillings ($98.72 million) in a tap sale.

The bond will have a 12 percent coupon and an average yield of 13.177 percent and the bank said it will accept bids between Oct. 25 and Nov. 3.

At its auction on Oct.19, the weighted average yield of the bond was 13.177 percent and the bank sold 30.57 billion shillings worth of the paper out of 30 billion shillings offered.