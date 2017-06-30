By George Obulutsa
| NAIROBI, June 30
NAIROBI, June 30 Kenya started selling another 1
billion shillings ($9.64 million) worth of bonds via mobile
phone on Friday after an initial 150 million shillings issued
sold out in days.
The East African nation started selling a three-year
infrastructure bond, called M-Akiba, on March 23, becoming the
first country in the world to issue a mobile phone-based bond
without any need for a bank account.
"Today we again celebrate our leadership in mobile money
innovation," Kenya's finance minister Henry Rotich said during
an event to launch the bond at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.
The initial 150 million shillings raised was the first
tranche of the bond.
Friday's offering left another 3.85 billion shillings to be
sold at a later date. The bond sale is a further advance in
financial technology for the country which pioneered mobile
money with M-Pesa in 2007.
Kenya has borrowed intensively in the past four years to
fund an ambitious development programme, including new roads and
a coast-capital railway, and the government wants to raise more
cash.
However, few ordinary Kenyans bought government bonds,
scared off by the minimum investment of 50,000 shillings and the
need for a commercial bank account.
M-Akiba allows a single investor to put in a minimum of
3,000 shillings and a maximum 1 million shillings, earning
tax-free interest of 10 percent. They will be able to trade them
on the secondary market.
The bond was initially available on telecom companies' money
transfer services, but has since also been opened to a similar
operation run by commercial banks, known as Pesalink.
The bond will be on sale from June 30-July 21 and will be
tradable on the stock exchange on July 25.
Rotich said that in future all infrastructure bonds offered
by the government will have a portion of them dedicated for sale
via mobile phone.
($1 = 103.7000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Ed Osmond)