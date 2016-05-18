Yields fall at sale of Kenyan 2-year, 9-year T-bonds

NAIROBI, May 18 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on accepted bids at the auction of Kenya’s two-year Treasury bond on Wednesday was 12.020 percent, compared with 15.760 percent at the last auction on Jan. 25, the central bank said.

The yield on a nine-year Treasury bond was 13.339 percent at the same sale, compared with 14.753 percent at the previous auction on Dec. 14.

Bonds worth a total of 30.0 billion shillings ($297.18 million) were offered, while total bids received were worth 80.94 billion shillings. Bids worth 39.63 billion shillings were accepted. ($1 = 100.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Hugh Lawson)