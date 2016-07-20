FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya 5-year T-bond yield falls, 20-year's up
#Financials
July 20, 2016

Kenya 5-year T-bond yield falls, 20-year's up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 20 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya's five-year Treasury bond fell slightly to 14.069 percent at auction on Wednesday from 14.334 percent at its last sale, held in April, the central bank said.

The yield on a 20-year bond on sale at the same time jumped to 14.836 percent from 13.624 percent at the last such sale, in January 2015.

The bank said it received bids worth a total 40.88 billion shillings ($403 million) for the 30 billion shillings it had offered. It accepted bids worth 33.50 billion shillings. ($1 = 101.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

