FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya bourse chief to leave office after completing two terms
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2014 / 10:53 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya bourse chief to leave office after completing two terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The chief executive of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Peter Mwangi, will step down in November after completing the two three-year terms market rules allow, the NSE said on Friday.

Mwangi oversaw the exchange’s long-term goal of opening up ownership of the stock market to non-brokers through an initial public offering that closed last week.

The NSE said in a statement the search for a new boss would start immediately.

Founded 60 years ago in a hotel in the capital Nairobi, the NSE serves as the main entry point for foreign investors seeking a foothold in east Africa’s fast-growing economies. Several Kenyan firms are cross-listed on neighbouring bourses.

The NSE has assets of 1.4 billion shillings ($15.9 million) and had a pretax profit of 379 million shillings last year. It had more than 120 listed equities and bonds at the end of 2013.

The market capitalisation for all shares and bonds listed on the bourse was about 2.7 trillion shillings at the end of 2013.

1 US dollar = 88.2000 Kenyan shilling Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.