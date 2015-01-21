FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya bourse gets ready for day trading with new platform
#Intel
January 21, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya bourse gets ready for day trading with new platform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Kenya’s bourse is buying a new securities settlements platform to cut transaction times and allow for the introduction of day trading, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Rose Mambo, the chief executive of the bourse’s Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC), told Reuters the system would go live in September.

“We are getting a new system with a variety of functionalities including day trading but we have not made any decision about changing the settlement cycle,” Mambo said.

The bourse uses the T+3 settlement cycle in which traded securities change hands within three days of the transaction date.

Last week, the bourse shifted the cash settlement of equities and corporate bonds to the central bank’s payments system, part of a drive to turn Nairobi into an international financial centre by modernising Kenya’s capital markets.

Mambo said it wanted to introduce day trading, which allows investors to benefit from the price movement of a stock on a given day, to boost liquidity in the market.

“We want to do all that and that is why the functionality is there in the system but we haven’t made any decision about timing or commencement of the project,” she said.

Bourse operator Nairobi Securities Exchange will be required to get regulatory approval and prepare the market before it can introduce day trading. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
