Barclays Kenya's H1 pretax profit down 13 pct

NAIROBI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank of Kenya’s half year pretax profit fell 13 percent to 5.5 billion shillings ($63 million), weakened by a one-off payment for early retirement costs, its managing director said on Tuesday.

Jeremy Awori, the managing director for the bank that is controlled by Barclays Plc, said the bank’s profit would have been flat for the period at 6.3 billion shillings barring the cost, and forecast a better second half performance.

Earnings per share fell to 0.69 shillings to the end of June from 0.79 shillings in the same period last year.