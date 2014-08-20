FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan financial firm Britam's half-year profit leaps 31 pct
August 20, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Kenyan financial firm Britam's half-year profit leaps 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Kenya’s British American (Britam) achieved a 31 percent jump in pretax profit in the six months to the end of June, the company said on Wednesday.

Britam runs insurance, asset management and property development businesses, with operations in Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan.

Pretax profit grew to 3 billion shillings ($34 million) as the group’s total assets swelled 28.3 percent to 55.2 billion shillings, Britam said in a statement.

Last month, Britam raised 6 billion shillings through a bond issue to fund expansion in Kenya and in neighbouring countries. (1 US dollar = 88.2500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by David Holmes)

