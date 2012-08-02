Kenya's British American swings into profit

* Reports pretax profit of 1.8 bln shillings

* Sees strong revenue growth in H2

NAIROBI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kenya’s British American Investment Co., swung to a profit in the first half of this year on the back of strong revenue growth, and it expects the momentum to continue in the second half, it said on Thursday.

The holding company of an insurance business and an asset manager said it posted a 29 percent growth in revenue from its insurance business to 3.3 billion shillings ($39.15 million).

The asset management business recorded revenue growth of a third to 159 million shillings, the firm said in a statement.

“We expect revenue growth in the second half of the year to continue to be strong,” the company said.

British American, which was listed on the bourse last year, made a profit of 1.8 billion shillings from a loss of 109 million shillings in the year ago period, when earnings were hit by lower valuations of its holdings in listed companies.

It said it would grow revenues by continuing to invest in the real estate sector, expand into new geographical markets as well as expanding its branch network in Kenya.

Operations in Juba, the capital of the newly independent state of South Sudan, had already started, British American said. ($1 = 84.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri. Editing by Jane Merriman)