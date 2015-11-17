UPDATE 1-Kenya freezes licensing of new commercial banks - sources

(Adds details, background)

NAIROBI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank has put a moratorium on the licensing of new commercial banks, two sources within the bank said on Tuesday.

The sources said the central bank would continue giving approvals for amalgamations, mergers and acquisitions among existing commercial banks. They did not give a reason for the moratorium.

Last month, the central bank placed privately-owned Imperial Bank under receivership after Imperial’s board alerted it to malpractices at the lender.

The central bank later said it unearthed fraud within Imperial Bank, but that the bank was still viable and shareholders were considering a proposal to inject capital.

Last week, it said it was concerned that the shareholders of Imperial Bank were not acting quickly enough to come up with a proposal to revive the mid-sized lender.

The sources said an advertisement giving more details on the moratorium would be placed in local newspapers on Wednesday. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa. Editing by Jane Merriman)