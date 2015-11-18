FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya freezes licensing of new commercial banks - central bank
November 18, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya freezes licensing of new commercial banks - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank has put a moratorium on the licensing of new commercial banks, the bank said in a notice published in newspapers on Wednesday.

“The Central Bank of Kenya has, with immediate effect, placed a moratorium on the licensing of new commercial banks until further notice,” it said, adding that the moratorium “does not apply to cases relating to resolution amalgamation and acquisition of banks.”

The notice did not give a reason for the moratorium. (Editing by Edith Honan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

