FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenya freezes licensing of new commercial banks - central bank
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya freezes licensing of new commercial banks - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

NAIROBI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank has put a moratorium on the licensing of new commercial banks, the bank said in a notice published in newspapers on Wednesday.

“The Central Bank of Kenya has, with immediate effect, placed a moratorium on the licensing of new commercial banks until further notice,” it said, adding that the moratorium “does not apply to cases relating to resolution amalgamation and acquisition of banks.”

The notice did not give a reason for the moratorium.

Last month, the central bank placed privately owned Imperial Bank under receivership after Imperial’s board alerted it to malpractices at the lender.

The central bank said later it had unearthed fraud within Imperial Bank, but that the bank was still viable and shareholders were considering a proposal to inject capital.

Last week, it said it was concerned that the shareholders of Imperial Bank were not acting quickly enough to come up with a plan to revive the mid-sized lender.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.