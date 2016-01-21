FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya central bank governor says high lending rates "troubling"
January 21, 2016 / 9:08 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya central bank governor says high lending rates "troubling"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank governor said on Thursday high commercial bank lending rates, at above 17 percent in December, was “troubling” but that liquidity was now evenly distributed among banks after getting skewed following the collapse of one bank.

Patrick Njoroge told a news conference he was open to “real” dialogue with shareholders of Imperial Bank - under receivership since October - and reiterated the fate of the bank will be clearer in March. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edith Honan)

