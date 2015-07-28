FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya c.bank governor says no optimal level for shilling - TV
July 28, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya c.bank governor says no optimal level for shilling - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 28 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank is focused on taming volatility in the exchange rate and has no optimal level for the shilling, its governor Patrick Njoroge was quoted saying on local television.

The shilling is off a 3-1/2-year low of 103.85/95 hit in mid-July, but is still 11 percent down against the dollar in the year to date.

“The real concern for us is the volatility of the exchange rate, how much they move. We don’t have an optimal level of the exchange rate,” Njoroge said in comments broadcast on NTV Kenya television station late on Monday. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

