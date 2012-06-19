FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PROFILE-Kenya's central banker governor Njuguna Ndung'u
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

PROFILE-Kenya's central banker governor Njuguna Ndung'u

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Position: Central Bank Governor

Incumbent: Njuguna Ndung‘u

Year of Birth: 1960

Term: Appointed March 2007, re-appointed in February 2011

Key Facts:

-- Ndung‘u has restored his macroeconomic management credentials in 2012, effectively propping up the currency and fighting inflation. A Reuters poll ranked him at the bottom of African policymakers in 2011.

-- This poor showing came after inflation soared and the shilling currency slumped against the dollar.

-- The plunge in the shilling and jump in prices caused parliamentarians to attempt to sack him through a censure motion. He survived narrowly.

-- Before that, he had presided over a prolonged monetary easing cycle since 2008, to jump start economic growth after drought, post-election violence and the impact of the global financial crisis.

-- Ndung‘u has participated in initiatives aimed at increasing banks’ credit to individuals and businesses to fund economic activity and spur growth.

-- He supports the introduction of over-the-counter trading for bonds to deepen the market, which has seen investor appetite surge since 2009 due to automation of trading and issuance of increasingly longer-dated bonds and infrastructure bonds.

-- Under his stewardship, banks have grown, raising their profits and assets every year. He has also backed innovation in the sector, including mobile phone-based money transfer systems, credited with widening access to financial services.

-- He has licensed the first Islamic bank. There are two sharia-compliant banks and an insurance firm in Kenya. Issuance of a sukuk and sharia-compliant Treasury bill is planned.

-- Ndung‘u, who holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, was a director of training at think-tank African Economic Research Consortium.

-- His research and teaching work spans macroeconomics, microeconomics, econometrics and poverty reduction.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.