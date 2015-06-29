FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PROFILE-Kenyan Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge
June 29, 2015

PROFILE-Kenyan Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge

NAIROBI, June 29 (Reuters) - Position: Governor, Central
Bank of Kenya 
Incumbent: Patrick Njoroge
Date of Birth: 1961
Term: Appointed June 19, 2015 for four-year, renewable term
    
Njoroge, a U.S.-educated economist and an adviser to a deputy
managing director of the International Monetary Fund before
becoming governor, has said he believes the central bank can do
more to control inflation and lower commercial lending rates. 
    He has pledged a rigorous approach to policy-making, saying
he will rely on data for decisions and will avoid "knee-jerk
ideology".
    Njoroge, who holds a doctorate in economics from Yale, wants
to work closely with commercial lenders to cut their rates,
which have been seen as an obstacle to businesses and
entrepreneurs.
    He joined the Washington-based IMF in 1995 as an economist
before rising through the ranks to adviser. Prior to that, he
worked briefly in the mid-1980s at Kenya's Planning Ministry and
was a Finance Ministry economist for a short stint in the
mid-1990s.

 (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)

