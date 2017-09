NAIROBI, April 6 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank is planning to introduce an interest rate “corridor” by the end of the year to improve the transmission of interest rate signaling in the economy, its central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Patrick Njoroge added that a potential Brexit by England from the European Union would be a “horrendous blow” to everyone and poses a big risk to East Africa’s top economy. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Wendell Roelf)