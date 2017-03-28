FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Kenyan inflation to ease towards target band in 2 months -cbank chief
#Corrections News
March 28, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Kenyan inflation to ease towards target band in 2 months -cbank chief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show inflation is expected to be elevated for two months not six)

NAIROBI, March 28 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation rate will remain above the government's target range in the next two months and then ease back towards it, central bank governor Patrick Njoroge said on Tuesday.

Year-on-year inflation surged to 9 percent last month after a drought drove up food prices.

The target range is 2.5-7.5 percent. Policymakers held the benchmark lending rate at 10.0 percent for the third time in a row on Monday, saying there was no demand-driven inflation risk.

The bank's monetary policy committee said it was concerned by the impact of a cap on commercial rates, imposed by the government last September. The cap worsened already sluggish private sector credit growth.

Njoroge said there were signs the growth of credit could be starting to inch up, after stabilising at about 4.5 percent year-on-year in December.

"We expected it to be 5.5 percent this month but let's see," he said. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

