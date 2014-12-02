FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya appeal court halts prosecution of c. bank chief -lawyer
December 2, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya appeal court halts prosecution of c. bank chief -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Court of Appeal has ruled that the central bank governor cannot be arrested or prosecuted in the case of a tender to install security software at the bank, his lawyer said on Tuesday

Last month, Kenya’s High Court said the government’s anti-graft agency and the chief prosecutor could investigate Governor Njuguna Ndung‘u for possible abuse of office.

Ndung‘u, whose term as central bank chief ends in February, denied any involvement in the case and said the tender had been awarded by an authorised body. He appealed against the High Court ruling.

Donald Kipkorir, the lawyer for Ndung‘u, said on his Twitter feed that the Court of Appeal had decided that the director of public prosecutions and the anti-corruption agency could not arrest or prosecute Ndung‘u in the case.

He gave no explanation of the court verdict. Ndung‘u and other officials were not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Humphrey Malalo; editing by Drazen Jorgic and Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
