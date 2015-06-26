FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenya appoints Njoroge as new central bank governor
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya appoints Njoroge as new central bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

NAIROBI, June 26 (Reuters) - Patrick Njoroge has been formally appointed as the new governor of the Central Bank of Kenya by the president after parliament approved the choice, the central bank said on its website.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also appointed Jairus Mohammed Nyaoga as the bank’s board chairman and Sheila M‘Mbijjewe as the second deputy governor. “Their four-year term of office is effective from June 19, 2015,” the bank said.

The appointments mean that the next rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee meeting set for July 7 will be held with the new central bank governor in place.

Haron Sirima, one of the bank’s deputy governors, chaired the last meeting held on June 9.

During that meeting, the bank raised its benchmark lending rate to 10.00 percent from 8.50 percent, after the currency slumped and inflation quickened. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.