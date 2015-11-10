FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tight liquidity, central bank intervention stabilised shilling - governor
November 10, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Tight liquidity, central bank intervention stabilised shilling - governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tight liquidity in Kenya’s money market and central bank intervention has stabilised the shilling and prices, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

“Price stability will provide the necessary environment for a sustainable growth in the long term,” Governor Patrick Njoroge said in the text of remarks to a senate committee.

He also said the central bank would boost banking supervision by increasing staff numbers and their skills, after privately owned, mid-sized lender Imperial Bank was taken into receivership last month because of fraudulent activities.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by George Obulutsa

