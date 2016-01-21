FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's current account deficit to fall to in 2015, 2016 - central bank
January 21, 2016 / 8:58 AM / in 2 years

Kenya's current account deficit to fall to in 2015, 2016 - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Kenya’s current account deficit is seen falling to 8.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2015, from 10.4 percent the year before, Kenya’s central bank governor said on Thursday, adding that he expects the level to narrow further in 2016.

The East African country is back on a track of macroeconomic stability and the local currency is expected to remain stable after losing 11 percent of its value against the dollar in 2015, governor Patrick Njoroge told a news conference. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Edith Honan)

