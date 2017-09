NAIROBI, July 8 (Reuters) - Kenya central bank said on Tuesday it was holding its key lending rate at 8.50 percent, in line with analysts forecasts, saying inflation remained in the target range while the pace of price rises had slowed.

The central bank also announced that the new Kenya Banks Reference Rate (KBRR), which is to be the basis for banks to price their commercial loans, would be set at 9.13 percent. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)