Kenya's Centum pretax profit more than doubles to 8.82 bln shillings
June 17, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's Centum pretax profit more than doubles to 8.82 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 17 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Centum Investment Company said its pretax profit soared 120 percent year-on-year to 8.82 billion shillings ($90.4 million) in its financial year ending in March.

The company, which has investments in listed and private firms, reported pretax profit of 4.01 billion shillings in the year ending March 2014. It reported a rise in income to 11.83 billion shillings in the year to March 2015, from 4.88 billion in the previous year. ($1 = 97.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)

