CORRECTED-Kenya's Centum doubles stake in Longhorn, will not take it over

(In third paragraph corrects company name to Centum, not Longhorn)

NAIROBI, May 20 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Centum Investment has doubled its stake in Longhorn Publishers to 60 percent but it does not intend to make a takeover offer of the firm as required by law, it said on Friday.

Centum, which invests in a range of real estate, energy projects, listed and private firms, said it acquired 118.3 million ordinary shares of Longhorn during a just concluded cash call.

Centum said it had applied to regulator Capital Markets Authority to be exempted from making a takeover offer for Longhorn in line with regulations.

Longhorn specialises in publishing text books for schools,