FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Kenya's Centum doubles stake in Longhorn, will not take it over
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 20, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Kenya's Centum doubles stake in Longhorn, will not take it over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In third paragraph corrects company name to Centum, not Longhorn)

NAIROBI, May 20 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Centum Investment has doubled its stake in Longhorn Publishers to 60 percent but it does not intend to make a takeover offer of the firm as required by law, it said on Friday.

Centum, which invests in a range of real estate, energy projects, listed and private firms, said it acquired 118.3 million ordinary shares of Longhorn during a just concluded cash call.

Centum said it had applied to regulator Capital Markets Authority to be exempted from making a takeover offer for Longhorn in line with regulations.

Longhorn specialises in publishing text books for schools,

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.