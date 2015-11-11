FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Centum posts 75 pct rise in H1 pre-tax profit
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 11, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's Centum posts 75 pct rise in H1 pre-tax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Centum Investment Company reported on Wednesday a 75 percent rise in pre-tax profit at 2.246 billion shillings ($22 million) for the six months to Sept. 30.

Centum, which invests in listed and private firms and has been expanding investments in real estate, reported a pre-tax profit of 1.285 billion shillings in the same period a year earlier.

Total income surged to 8.384 billion shillings for the first half from 1.897 billion shillings, Risper Mukoto, managing director of Centum Capital, a unit of Centum, told an investor briefing. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.