Kenya's Centum posts 75 pct rise in H1 pre-tax profit

NAIROBI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Centum Investment Company reported on Wednesday a 75 percent rise in pre-tax profit at 2.246 billion shillings ($22 million) for the six months to Sept. 30.

Centum, which invests in listed and private firms and has been expanding investments in real estate, reported a pre-tax profit of 1.285 billion shillings in the same period a year earlier.

Total income surged to 8.384 billion shillings for the first half from 1.897 billion shillings, Risper Mukoto, managing director of Centum Capital, a unit of Centum, told an investor briefing. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)