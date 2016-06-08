UPDATE 1-Kenya's Centum Investment pretax profit up, helped by investment income

(Adds details on earnings)

NAIROBI, June 8 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Centum Investment said on Wednesday its pretax profit rose 23 percent to 10.9 billion shillings ($107.9 million) in the year to the end of March 2016, helped by rising investment income.

The company, which invests in listed and private firms and real estate, said in a statement its investment income more than doubled to 24.17 billion shillings from 11.83 billion shillings in the same period in 2015.

Centum’s earnings per share rose to 11.75 shillings from 10.45 shillings and it said it will pay a dividend per share of 1.00 shilling for the same period. It did not pay a dividend for the full year to end March 2015.