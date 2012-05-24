Kenyan CFC Stanbic Bank's Q1 profit jumps 61 pct

NAIROBI, May 24 (Reuters) - Kenya’s CFC Stanbic bank, the main business of CFC Holdings, posted a 61 percent jump in pretax profit for the first quarter, propelled by higher income, it said on Thursday.

Ranked among the largest banks in the east African nation, CFC is controlled by South Africa’s Standard Bank through CFC Holdings, which also runs a financial services firm.

CFC bank, which posted a pretax profit of 813.8 million shillings ($9.6 million), nearly doubled its total interest income to just over 3 billion shillings for the period but underperformed its rivals in deposits and lending growth.

Interest rates shot upwards in the final quarter of last year after policymakers raised rates aggressively to fight inflation. CFC bank also posted a 185 percent jump in other income to just over 800 million shillings. ($1=85.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Mike Nesbit)