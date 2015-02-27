FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Kenya's CFC Stanbic posts 6 pct rise in 2014 profit
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 27, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Kenya's CFC Stanbic posts 6 pct rise in 2014 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year in the headline to 2014 from 2013, and total dividend in the final paragraph to 6.15 shillings from 5.20 shillings)

NAIROBI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Kenya’s CFC Stanbic Holdings on Wednesday posted a 6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 7.7 billion shillings ($84.18 million), citing a rise in net interest income.

CFC Stanbic Holdings, which operates a bank, CFC Stanbic Bank and a financial services firm in Kenya, said in a statement its net interest income increased to 8.46 billion shillings in 2014 from 7.54 billion shillings in 2013.

CFC Stanbic Holdings, which is controlled by South Africa’s Standard Bank, said earnings per share from continuing operations grew to 14.38 shillings versus 12.97 shillings in the year-ago period.

The company plans to pay a total dividend of 6.15 shillings per share, up from 2.15 shillings in 2013.

$1 = 91.4700 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.