Kenya's CFC Stanbic Holdings H1 pretax profit down 34 pct
#Financials
August 11, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya's CFC Stanbic Holdings H1 pretax profit down 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kenyan financial group CFC Stanbic Holdings said on Tuesday its pretax profit for first-half 2015 fell 34 percent to 2.87 billion shillings ($28.36 million) due to slowing income.

CFC Stanbic, which is controlled by South Africa’s Standard Group, said total income fell to 7.73 billion shillings from 9.28 billion shillings, with net interest income up slightly to 4.39 billion shillings from 4.3 billion shillings.

CFC Stanbic, which operates CFC Stanbic Bank and a financial services firm, said earnings per share fell to 4.96 shillings from 8.49 shillings in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 101.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa, editing by David Evans)

