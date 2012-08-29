FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's CFC Insurance reports 23 pct profit drop
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Kenya's CFC Insurance reports 23 pct profit drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Kenya’s CFC Insurance said pretax profit fell 22.87 percent in the first half of this year to 340.75 million shillings ($4.1 million), hit by high interest rates, inflation and an underperforming stock market, it said on Wednesday.

The firm, which is controlled by South Africa’s Liberty Holdings, said it was optimistic that its performance would improve in the second half, as it continues to implement its growth strategy.

“The consolidated premium revenue, investment income and commissions earned grew ... However these gains were negatively affected by increase in borrowing costs and inflation-driven operating expenses,” the company said in a statement.

Insurance is viewed as a growth sector in the east African nation, because of very low penetration rates, with only about 8 percent of the population having any form of insurance cover. ($1 = 84.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.