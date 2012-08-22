Kenya approves CFC Stanbic's cash call

NAIROBI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has approved a rights issue by CFC Stanbic Holdings, which wants to raise funds for expansion, the regulator said on Wednesday.

CFC Stanbic runs a bank and a financial services firm and is controlled by South Africa’s Standard Bank. It is offering four shares for every nine held, pricing the 121.64 million shares on offer at 33 shillings ($0.39) each, CMA said in a statement.

The banking arm of CFC Stanbic this month posted a 37 percent jump in first-half pretax profits to 1.78 billion shillings. ($1 = 84.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Goodman)