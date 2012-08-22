FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya approves CFC Stanbic's cash call
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Kenya approves CFC Stanbic's cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has approved a rights issue by CFC Stanbic Holdings, which wants to raise funds for expansion, the regulator said on Wednesday.

CFC Stanbic runs a bank and a financial services firm and is controlled by South Africa’s Standard Bank. It is offering four shares for every nine held, pricing the 121.64 million shares on offer at 33 shillings ($0.39) each, CMA said in a statement.

The banking arm of CFC Stanbic this month posted a 37 percent jump in first-half pretax profits to 1.78 billion shillings. ($1 = 84.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.