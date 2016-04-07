FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya cenbank says Chase Bank Kenya under receivership after deposit run
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

Kenya cenbank says Chase Bank Kenya under receivership after deposit run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 7 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank has placed Chase Bank Kenya Ltd into receivership after the mid-tier lender suffered a run on deposits and was unable to meet its obligations, central bank governor Patrick Njoroge said on Thursday.

Auditors earlier flagged concerns over loans worth some 16 billion shillings ($158 million).

Addressing a news briefing, Njoroge said Chase Bank Kenya’s shareholders had committed to raising funds and that the problems there were not as bad as that of Imperial Bank, which is also under receivership.

$1 = 101.3500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri, writing by Wendell Roelf; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.