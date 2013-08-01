FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's CIC Insurance says H1 pretax profit rises 5 pct
August 1, 2013 / 8:42 AM / in 4 years

Kenya's CIC Insurance says H1 pretax profit rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kenya’s CIC Insurance posted a 5 percent rise in pretax profit for the first half of this year to 494 million shillings ($5.65 million), the company said on Thursday.

The company attributed the growth to higher gross premiums, which rose 17 percent from a year earlier, and increased investment income, which jumped by 14 percent.

The company expected “positive results” in the second half, thanks to a fairly stable macroeconomic environment, it said in a statement. ($1 = 87.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

