Dubai's Al-Futtaim wins control of Kenyan motor firm CMC

NAIROBI, March 3 (Reuters) - Al-Futtaim Group is close to taking control of Kenyan car retailer CMC Holdings after 91 percent of shareholders accepted its 7.6 billion shilling ($87.91 million) offer, the Dubai-based company said on Monday.

Gulf Arab companies are boosting their investment in Africa’s vast lands and untapped resources, attracted by rapid economic growth, the rise of a free-spending middle class, and a sense that much of the continent is becoming better governed and more stable politically.

The 91 percent acceptance means Al-Futtaim will hold 533 million shares in CMC, which distributes Ford, Suzuki and Volkswagen vehicles among other brands in the region. ($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Louise Heavens)