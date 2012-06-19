FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

Top grade Kenyan coffee prices inch lower at auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 19 (Reuters) - The top price of Kenya's
benchmark coffee grade AA inched lower to $301 per 50 kg bag at
this week's sale from $305 at the previous auction, the Nairobi
Coffee Exchange (NCE) said on Tuesday.  
    Although Kenya is a small coffee producer compared with
other producers globally like Brazil and Vietnam, its speciality
beans are much sought after for blending with those from other
producing countries.  
    The NCE said in its weekly report that grade AA COF-AA-KE
fetched $301-$171 per bag, compared with $305-$180 last week.
    The exchange said on Monday it will be closed for a month
from July 18 to Aug. 10 as the season comes to an end. It said
that in July the auction will be held once every fortnight. 
    Grade AB COF-AB-KE sold at $241-$129 per bag, compared
with the previous sale's $217-$154.      
    The exchange said 19,157 bags of coffee were offered for
sale, with 7,875 sold for a total of $1.4 million, with an
average of $148.79 per bag.  
    Last week, 14,584 bags were offered for sale and 5,542 sold
for a total of $1.05 million at an average price of $155.73 per
bag.
       
 GRADE    THIS SALE($)   AVERAGE PRICE($)  PREVIOUS($)      
    
    AA     301-171        263.34             305-180         
    AB     241-129        201.46             217-154         
    C      191-107        154.86             177-100         
    PB     228-154        183.49             196-152         
    T      151-104        127.73             163-71         
    TT     160-157        158.55             189-150    

 (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Anthony Barker)

