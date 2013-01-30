Kenya's top coffee prices rise at latest auction

NAIROBI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The top price of Kenya's benchmark grade AA coffee rose to $342 per bag this week from $336 previously, the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) said on Wednesday. While the east African nation is a relatively small grower compared with Brazil and Vietnam, roasters prize its speciality beans for blending with those from other countries. During the auction, 22,388 bags of coffee were offered for sale and only 5,949 bags were bought. At the last sale on Jan. 22, some 18,265 bags were offered for sale and 5,636 sold. Grade AA COF-AA-KE sold at $152-$342 per bag, compared with $294-$336 in the last sale, NCE said in a market report. Grade AB COF-AB-KE sold at $139-$200 per bag, from $161-$237 in the last sale. Overall, the beans fetched a total of $1.46 million with an average price of $200.86 per bag. At the last auction coffee worth $1.38 million was sold at an average price of $200.04 per bag. Kenya said it expects its coffee export earnings to dip marginally in the 2012/13 (Oct-Sept) season due to poor international prices and lower volumes. GRADE THIS SALE ($) AVERAGE PRICE ($) PREVIOUS SALE ($) AA 152-342 309.78 294-336 AB 139-200 182.55 161-237 C 128-171 158.43 149-176 PB 171-240 202.27 156-219 T 82-148 137.11 89-155 TT 140-186 162.59 140-194 (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; editing by George Obulutsa and James Jukwey)