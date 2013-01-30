FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's top coffee prices rise at latest auction
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
January 30, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

Kenya's top coffee prices rise at latest auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The top price of Kenya's
benchmark grade AA coffee rose to $342 per bag this week from
$336 previously, the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) said on
Wednesday.  
    While the east African nation is a relatively small grower
compared with Brazil and Vietnam, roasters prize its speciality
beans for blending with those from other countries.
    During the auction, 22,388 bags of coffee were offered for
sale and only 5,949 bags were bought. At the last sale on Jan.
22, some 18,265 bags were offered for sale and 5,636 sold. 
    Grade AA COF-AA-KE sold at $152-$342 per bag, compared
with $294-$336 in the last sale, NCE said in a market report.
    Grade AB COF-AB-KE sold at $139-$200 per bag, from
$161-$237 in the last sale.
    Overall, the beans fetched a total of $1.46 million with an
average price of $200.86 per bag. At the last auction coffee
worth $1.38 million was sold at an average price of $200.04 per
bag.
    Kenya said it expects its coffee export earnings to dip
marginally in the 2012/13 (Oct-Sept) season due to poor
international prices and lower volumes. 
    
GRADE    THIS SALE ($) AVERAGE PRICE ($) PREVIOUS SALE ($)   
 AA      152-342       309.78            294-336
 AB      139-200       182.55         161-237       
 C       128-171       158.43            149-176       
 PB      171-240       202.27         156-219               
 T       82-148        137.11          89-155        
 TT      140-186       162.59         140-194       

 (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; editing by George Obulutsa and
James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.