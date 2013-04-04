FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's top coffee price rises for fourth straight week
April 4, 2013 / 6:46 AM / in 4 years

Kenya's top coffee price rises for fourth straight week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 4 (Reuters) - The maximum price of Kenya's
benchmark grade AA coffee rose for a fourth week in a row to
$516 per bag at auction from $502 at the previous sale, the
Nairobi Coffee Exchange said.
    Although the East African nation is a small producer
compared with others such as Brazil, its speciality beans are
sought after by global roasters, who blend them with coffee from
other regions.
    At this week's sale the minimum price on grade AA coffee
dropped to $84 from $202 per bag previously, due to the low
quality of beans offered.
    "It was low quality coffee but was graded as AA and fetched
a very low price," said Maurice Kimani, an official of the Kenya
Coffee Producers and Traders Association, which runs the
auction.
    Some 24,398 50-kg-bags of coffee were offered for sale
during the auction, and only 8,307 bags found buyers. 
    Last week, 24,781 bags of coffee were offered and 10,258
sold.
    Grade AA COF-AA-KE fetched $516-$84 per bag from $502-$202
per bag at the previous sale, the exchange said. 
    Grade AB COF-AB-KE sold for $283-$161 per bag compared
with $275-$163 per bag last week.
    The value of beans sold was $2.02 million, down from $2.67
million at the previous sale.
    
 GRADE    THIS SALE ($) AVERAGE PRICE ($) PREVIOUS SALE ($)     
 AA       516-84           354.11           502-202          
 AB       283-161          209.06           275-163          
 C        197-108          152.74           199-123           
 PB       305-161          198.94           252-140          
 T        137-90           130.03           135-80           
 TT       201-97           153.30           208-124          

 (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Jason
Neely)

