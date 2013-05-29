FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya benchmark coffee price drops at auction
#Africa
May 29, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya benchmark coffee price drops at auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 29 (Reuters) - The top price of Kenya's
benchmark coffee grade AA slid to $275 per 50-kg bag at this
week's auction from $315 at last week's, the Nairobi Coffee
Exchange (NCE) said.
    The east African nation is a small producer of the commodity
but its speciality beans meet high demand from roasters who
blend it with coffees from other nations. 
    Some 22,094 bags were offered at auction on Tuesday and
6,868 bags were bought, NCE said, pointing to demand inching up
after only 5,338 out of 18,258 bags of coffee offered the
previous week got buyers.  
    The coffee sold this week had a total value of $1 million
with an average price of $120.54 per bag for all the grades,
down from an average price per bag of $153.41 last week.
    Earnings from coffee sold through Kenya's weekly auction 
fell by more than a third in the first half of the growing 
season as poor quality beans and low international prices 
weighed, casting doubt on full-year targets for the crop. 
 
                 
GRADE    THIS SALE ($)    AVERAGE PRICE ($)   PREVIOUS SALE ($) 
AA       275-184           244.02              315-246          
AB       190-75            163.37              193-119          
C        180-60            141.90              167-96 
PB       193-155           177.08              214-130
T        119-76            102.00              125-77
TT       168-61            129.38              150-114

 (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by George Obulutsa and
James Jukwey)

