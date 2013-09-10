FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's top coffee price rises at auction
#Africa
September 10, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya's top coffee price rises at auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The top price of Kenya's
benchmark AA coffee grade rose to $324 per 50-kg bag at auction
on Tuesday from $313 per bag last week, the Nairobi Coffee
Exchange (NCE) said.
    Kenya is a relatively small coffee grower compared with
other producers, but its speciality coffee is known for its
quality and is much in demand from roasters who blend it with
coffees from other nations.
    NCE said Grade AB sold at $234-$96 per bag, compared with
$214-$146 last week.
    It said 13,847 bags of coffee were offered, with 6,775 sold
at an average price of 174.25 per bag, earning a total of $1.4
million. Last week, 9,238 bags of coffee were offered, and 3,054
sold at an average price of $171.08 per bag, fetching $641,171. 
    Kenya cut its coffee production and export earnings
projections for the 2012/13 coffee year, which runs from October
to end-September, due to poor global prices and reduced crop
acreage.
    Its main coffee harvest usually runs from November to
December, with the best quality beans sold first once dried and
processed. Sales tend to peak around February and March.
    AA grade coffee was selling at more than $500 a bag in late
March and the start of April. The grade refers to size and
density, rather than bean quality.

GRADE    THIS SALE ($)    AVERAGE PRICE ($)   PREVIOUS SALE ($) 
AA       324-169           278.18           313-151            
AB       234-96            177.87             214-146           
 
C        171-117           149.50             164-122
PB       221-157           175.34           214-162            
T        123-86            107.30              115-104          
 
TT       178-111           147.09             170-139           

 (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by James Jukwey)

