Kenya's top coffee prices jump at auction
#Africa
February 19, 2013

Kenya's top coffee prices jump at auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The top price of Kenya's
benchmark grade AA coffee shot up to $420 per 50-kg bag from
$376 per bag last week, the Nairobi Coffee Exchange said on
Tuesday.
    The east African nation is a relatively small producer
compared with Brazil and other growers, but roasters prize its
speciality beans for blending with those from other countries.
    A total of 21,233 bags of coffee were offered for sale and 
8,573 bags were bought, NCE said in a market report. Last week,
some 21,672 bags were offered and 4,461 received buyers.
    Grade AA COF-AA-KE sold for $123-$420 per bag, compared
with $150-$376 in the last sale, NCE said.
    Grade AB COF-AB-KE sold at $132-$251 per bag, from
$134-$208 in the last sale.
    Overall, the beans sold fetched a total of $2.07 million
with an average price of $198.20 of per bag. During the last
auction coffee worth $1.05 million was sold at an average price
of $191.91 per bag.
    Kenya has said it expects its coffee export earnings to dip
marginally in the 2012/13 (Oct-Sept) season due to poor
international prices and lower volumes. 

GRADE    THIS SALE ($) AVERAGE PRICE ($) PREVIOUS SALE ($)    
 AA       420-123        315.40            376-150       
 AB       251-132        190.71            208-134          
 C        189-103        161.36            165-132       
 PB       253-157        182.03            230-131       
 T        134-127        131.84            142-113       
 TT       190-104        158.02            165-112       

 (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Anthony Barker)

