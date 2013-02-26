FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top price of Kenya's benchmark grade AA coffee drops
#Africa
February 26, 2013 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

Top price of Kenya's benchmark grade AA coffee drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The top price of Kenya's
benchmark grade AA coffee dropped to $399 per 50 kg bag from
$420 last week, the Nairobi Coffee Exchange said on Tuesday.
    The east African nation is a relatively small producer
compared with Brazil and other growers, but roasters prize its
speciality beans for blending with those from other countries.
    A total of 24,764 bags of coffee were offered for sale and 
only 9,044 bags were bought, NCE said in a market report. Last
week, some 21,223 bags were offered and 8,573 received buyers.
    Grade AA COF-AA-KE sold for $271-$399 per bag, compared
with $123-$420 in the last sale, NCE said.
    Grade AB COF-AB-KE sold at $132-$227 per bag, from
$132-$251 in the last sale.
    Overall, the beans sold fetched a total of $2.06 million
with an average price of $187.83 per bag. During the last
auction coffee worth $2.07 million was sold at an average price
of $198.20 per bag.
    The NCE will close for a week from March 4 to March 8 for
presidential and legislative elections. It will resumes auctions
on March 12, it said.
    The country's coffee board has said it expects coffee export
earnings to dip marginally in the 2012/13 (Oct-Sept) season due
to poor international prices and lower volumes.

GRADE    THIS SALE ($) AVERAGE PRICE ($) PREVIOUS SALE ($)    
 AA       399-271        316.20            420-123
 AB       227-132        195.46            251-132        
 C        191-133        162.24            189-103        
 PB       222-155        200.74            253-157        
 T        142-99         133.89            134-127        
 TT       172-140        138.49            190-104        

 (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David
Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
