Kenya benchmark coffee price rises at latest sale

NAIROBI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The top price of Kenya's benchmark AA coffee grade rose to $295 per 50-kg bag at this week's auction, from $284 per bag at the last sale, the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) said on Tuesday, ending a three-week losing streak . The east African nation is a relatively small producer of the commodity but its speciality coffee is highly sought after by roasters who blend it with coffees from other nations. NCE said 15,851 bags were offered for sale, with 8,356 finding buyers. Last week, 17,892 bags were offered and 5,854 bags were bought. Coffee sold this week fetched a total of $1.75 million, with an average price of $171.37 per bag for all grades. Last week, the coffee sold was valued at $1.2 million with an average price of $169.92 per bag. Kenya lowered its coffee production and export earnings projections for the 2012/13 (Oct-Sept) coffee year due to poor global prices and reduced crop acreage. GRADE THIS SALE ($) AVERAGE PRICE ($) PREVIOUS SALE ($) AA 295-184 275.74 284-199 AB 200-130 177.96 191-166 C 172-121 160.17 173-110 PB 200-166 178.67 192-165 T 119-76 101.52 114-85 TT 177-117 147.27 175-113 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)