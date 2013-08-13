FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya benchmark coffee price rises at latest sale
#Africa
August 13, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 4 years

Kenya benchmark coffee price rises at latest sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The top price of Kenya's
benchmark AA coffee grade rose to $295 per 50-kg bag at this
week's auction, from $284 per bag at the last sale, the Nairobi
Coffee Exchange (NCE) said on Tuesday, ending a three-week
losing streak .
    The east African nation is a relatively small producer of
the commodity but its speciality coffee is highly sought after
by roasters who blend it with coffees from other nations.
    NCE said 15,851 bags were offered for sale, with 8,356
finding buyers. Last week, 17,892 bags were offered and 5,854
bags were bought.
    Coffee sold this week fetched a total of $1.75 million, with
an average price of $171.37 per bag for all grades. Last week, 
the coffee sold was valued at $1.2 million with an average price
of $169.92 per bag.
    Kenya lowered its coffee production and export earnings
projections for the 2012/13 (Oct-Sept) coffee year due to poor
global prices and reduced crop acreage.

GRADE    THIS SALE ($)    AVERAGE PRICE ($)   PREVIOUS SALE ($) 
AA       295-184          275.74              284-199           
AB       200-130          177.96              191-166           
C        172-121          160.17              173-110           
PB       200-166          178.67              192-165           
T        119-76           101.52              114-85            
TT       177-117          147.27              175-113           

 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

