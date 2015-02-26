Kenya's KCB Group posts 18 pct rise in pretax profit in 2014

NAIROBI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Kenya Commercial Bank Group said on Thursday its pretax profit for 2014 rose 18 percent to 23.79 billion shillings ($260.43 million), helped by a rise in interest income.

The bank, which is the largest by assets in the east African country, also recorded a rise in net interest income to 35.95 billion shillings from 32.98 billion shillings, Joshua Oigara, group CEO, told an investor briefing. ($1 = 91.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)