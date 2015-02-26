UPDATE 2-Kenyan lender KCB Group to expand mobile banking services

* Full-year pretax profit up 18 pct

* Net interest income buoys earnings

* Dividend unchanged at 2 shillings (Adds detail, quotes, outlook)

By George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Kenya Commercial Bank Group plans to expand its business through mobile and branchless banking, its chief executive said on Thursday after reporting an 18 percent rise in full-year pretax profit.

Joshua Oigara, CEO of Kenya’s largest bank by assets, said KCB would expand its mobile phone transaction services and agency banking, whereby third-party operators offer basic banking services on its behalf.

“We stopped investing big in branches three years ago. Agents are my new branches and mobile (banking) is the other new way we are connecting with customers,” Oigara told reporters.

“The growth in the alternative channels is the big part of our strategy. It is something the industry has committed to.”

Oigara said the bank intends to tap international debt markets to fund lending to the real estate sector, reiterating plans first announced in July.

“As a corporate we want to see if we can use the international debt market for a eurobond. We talked about the medium term, so that’s going to be two years,” he told Reuters.

KCB has borrowed $200 million for lending to sectors export-oriented such as horticulture, Oigara said, adding that it expects the figure to rise by $150 million this year.

The bank, which also operates in Rwanda, Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Burundi, will enter new regional markets this year, the CEO added without giving details. KCB has previously said it aims to expand in the likes of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and Ethiopia.

KCB’s 2014 pretax profit rose to 23.79 billion shillings ($260.43 million) from 20.12 billion shillings the previous year, helped by higher interest income.

Net interest income rose to 35.95 billion shillings from 32.98 billion shillings, the bank said.

Customer deposits were up 23 percent at 377.27 billion shillings, while net loans and advances climbed 25 percent to 283.73 billion shillings. The proportion of non-performing loans on KCB’s books fell to 6.3 percent from 8.1 percent in 2013.

KCB will pay a dividend of 2 shillings, unchanged from the 2013 payout.

Shares in the bank were flat at 59.50 shillings at 0852 GMT. ($1 = 91.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and David Goodman)