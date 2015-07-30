FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya Commercial Bank Group H1 2015 pretax profit up 13 pct
July 30, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya Commercial Bank Group H1 2015 pretax profit up 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 30 (Reuters) - Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) , the country’s largest bank by assets, said on Thursday its first half pretax profit rose by 13 percent to 13.20 billion shillings ($130 million), driven by growth in fees and commissions, as well as interest income.

Lawrence Kimathi Kiambi, chief financial officer, told an investor briefing that gross fees and commissions rose up 21 percent to 6.84 billion shillings, while net interest income rose 13 percent to 19.45 billion shillings. ($1 = 101.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Edmund Blair)

