Kenya's Consolidated Bank boosts capital with $20 mln bond

NAIROBI, July 24 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Consolidated Bank has raised 1.7 billion shilling ($20.2 million) via the sale of medium-term bonds, the state-run bank said in a statement, hailing the sale as a vote of investor confidence given the tough financial backdrop.

“This performance coming on the backdrop of a volatile and uncertain interest rates environment, as well as a rather tight liquidity environment, is a clear testament of confidence ... by the market,” Ndegwa Wachira, the bank’s ma n aging director, said.

Funding costs for Kenyan banks have shot up over the past year after policymakers raised interest rates to 18 percent to fight inflation and prop up the local currency.

Investors opted mainly for the bank’s senior securities over its riskier subordinated debt, with senior notes accounting for 87 percent of the total uptake.

The lender’s senior notes were offered as a 13.25 percent fixed coupon or as a floating rate note, pegged to the 182-day Treasury bill, plus 2 percent. The subordinate notes worth 250 million shillings were offered at a fixed coupon rates of 13.5 percent. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and David Holmes)