FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's ARM Cement seeks up to $105 mln in bond to retire other debt - paper
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 17, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's ARM Cement seeks up to $105 mln in bond to retire other debt - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Kenya’s ARM Cement aims to raise up to $105 million via a privately placed five-year bond to retire more expensive short-term debt, Kenya’s Business Daily newspaper reported.

The bond offer by east Africa’s second biggest cement producer opened on Thursday and would run until Dec. 2, the newspaper reported.

“The proceeds from the five-year bond will be used to replace existing short term borrowings. There is no increase in total debt only refinancing existing short-term debt,” Pradeep Paunrana, chief executive of ARM Cement, told the paper.

ARM planned to raise $90 million from the debt securities, with an option to take in an extra $15 million should the original amount be oversubscribed, the newspaper reported.

The chief executive told Reuters he would provide information on the bond issue on Tuesday but was not immediately in a position to do so.

ARM Cement posted a pretax loss of 645 million shillings ($6.32 million) for the nine months to September, blaming losses related to the depreciation in regional currencies against the dollar.

$1 = 102.1000 Kenyan shillings Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.